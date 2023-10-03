Tottenham still want Jota

Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs showing keen interest in signing Portuguese winger Jota, according to 90min.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Spurs during the summer transfer window but the deal didn’t materialise. He joined Saudi club Al Itihad for a fee of around £25m back in July.

Quite surprisingly, he has been frozen out by the club and has not been registered for the upcoming season. 90min claims that Jota is currently in talks with the Saudi club to find a resolution. He wants the club to release him so that he can swiftly move back to Europe.

Ange Postecouglou will be keen to sign him if he is allowed to leave for free. Al Ittihad may not be willing to sell him now, rather they could let him go in the winter transfer window.

However, Tottenham will face competition as 90min adds that a host of Premier League clubs including Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, and West Ham are vying for his signature while Celtic are also looking to bring him back at Parkhead.

Spurs must get him

Jota is a fantastic winger who took his game to a new level under Postecoglou during his time at Celtic. He registered 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 matches for the Bhoys in two seasons, and would be keen to reunite with his old boss at Spurs.

Like Brennan Johnson, he loves to hug the touchline and is a proven match winner. Having excelled under Postecoglou at Celtic, he probably won’t take much time in settling in at the north London club, should he make the move. In theory, Jota should fit in Postecoglou’s preferred system more than some of the current wingers at the club.

He has got the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and the North London club should move for him if he is available for free or on a cut-price deal.