Tottenham receive Rodrigo Bentancur injury boost

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is not far away from returning to the senior squad after a long injury lay-off.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 26-year-old midfielder could be back by the middle of November. He is in the final stage of his recovery from a torn ACL, and it seems he could return to action shortly.

Bentancur ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and he was expected to be out for a long period of time. He joined Spurs in the January window of 2022 from Juventus and made a strong impact under Antonio Conte.

He managed six goals and two assists in 26 games under Conte, and he will be hoping to continue his impressive form under Ange Postecoglou. He is doing light work on the grass and it won’t be long before he takes to full training with the team.

Postecoglou revolution

For the first time in many years, Spurs are looking like a dangerous team once again. In recent years, they have added big-name managers like Jose Mourinho and Conte, but the football being played was hardly inspiring.

After Harry Kane was sold to Bayern Munich in the summer, nobody expected Spurs to make such a positive start to the season. The Australian boss has made a huge impact since taking over in the summer, and they are currently joint-top with Arsenal in the Premier League.

The north London club are unbeaten in the league at the moment after their opening games and have already faced the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

They will become an even better team when Bentancur returns from injury and for Postecoglou, it will be like a new signing.

Can Spurs challenge for the Premier League title? It is too early to say at the moment, but the club is heading in the right direction.