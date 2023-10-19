Chelsea handed double injury boost for Arsenal clash

Chelsea have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their Premier League derby against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have had an average start to the campaign and they have picked up 11 points from a possible 24 in the top-flight. The club found form before the international break with successive league wins and will be aiming to keep the momentum by beating the Gunners at home this weekend.

Ahead of the much-awaited London derby, Chelsea have confirmed a double defensive boost with both Reece James and Axel Disasi involved in first-team training. James has not played since the opening day draw against Liverpool where he was substituted in the second half with a hamstring injury.

The Englishman could not face Burnley before the October international break due to a suspension for improper conduct but could make the starting line-up against the Gunners. His return is a big boost for the Blues ahead of a crucial game against an in-form Arsenal side, who are unbeaten in the league.

Apart from James, Disasi was also involved in Wednesday’s training session. The centre-back has been ever-present for Chelsea in defence since his summer switch from Monaco. The club recently suffered an injury scare as he withdrew from France duty due to a problem with his quadriceps, but he has recovered in time to face Arsenal.

Chelsea are currently positioned 11th in the league table after 8 games into the campaign. Despite the poor start, they are only 6 points behind 4th-placed Liverpool and have the opportunity to close the deficit in the coming weeks if they can go on a long winning run. Meanwhile, the Blues have a poor head-to-head record against Arsenal in the last 3 years with 1 win and six losses, but should go into Saturday’s game with plenty of optimism after 3 straight wins in all competitions.