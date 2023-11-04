[Teams] Fulham vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Craven Cottage

Manchester United need to get their campaign back on track when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage this lunchtime.

Erik ten Hag has made some changes from the side that lost 3-0 to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in midweek. However, goalkeeper Andre Onana is among those to keep their place as he starts between the sticks once again.

Raphael Varane missed the defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night due to illness and he’s still not fit to start today. Harry Maguire partners Jonny Evans in the middle of Man Utd’s defence with Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof out. Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns after recovering from a knee injury while Diogo Dalot also keeps his place in the back four.

Casemiro has been ruled out after picking up a knock against Newcastle. Scott McTominay keeps his place in midfield while Christian Eriksen also starts for the visitors. Bruno Fernandes is recalled to start after being given a rest in midweek so Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat drop out.

Marcus Rashford isn’t included in the squad today after picking up a knock so Garnacho starts on the left side of Man Utd’s attack. Antony keeps his place on the opposite flank with Rasmus Hojlund recalled to lead the line up front. Anthony Martial makes way and is named among the substitutes.

As for Fulham, Bernd Leno returns in goal along with Tim Ream. Palhinha anchors the midfield while Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira also start in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Fulham

Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Iwobi, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jimenez, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic, Vinicius, De Fougerolles

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Antony, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat, Mejbri, Mainoo, Mount, Pellistri, Martial