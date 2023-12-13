Man Utd ready to submit £60m bid for Chelsea target Lois Openda

Manchester United are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in January and Chelsea target Lois Openda is on their radar, according to Fichajes.

The report claims that Manchester United would be willing to submit a substantial offer during the January transfer window for the Belgian striker.

Openda has been outstanding since his move to the German club scoring 14 goals across all competitions this season. Fichajes claims that Chelsea are also eyeing a move for Openda, so United face stiff competition, but the Red Devils are ready to steal a march on their rivals by making an opening bid.

The report says the German outfit value the striker at €80 million (£69 million) but Manchester United are ready to offer around €70 million (£60 million) for him in January. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that Manchester United need to add more cutting edge in the final third in January. Although they spent a substantial amount of money on Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, the Denmark international needs more time to adapt to the Premier League and perform at a high level consistently.

Openda quality

In the meantime, they should invest in another striker who can share the goalscoring burden for them and Openda could be a quality acquisition.

The Belgian striker joined RB Leipzig from Lens in July this year and he signed a five-year contract with them. The German club are under no pressure to sell him after just a few months at the club and it is fair to assume that Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to convince them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to sign a quality striker as well. Nicolas Jackson has been largely underwhelming since his move to Stamford Bridge and the Blues need another reliable finisher in their ranks. The former Villarreal striker has been inconsistent with his performances.

Openda could relish the opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Premier League but his suitors will have to convince RB Leipzig first. The Belgian is a man in form right now and he might be able to hit the ground running in English football.