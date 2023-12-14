Arsenal planning bid to sign Man Utd target Marcos Leonardo



According to Brazilian outlet R7, Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign Manchester United target Marcos Leonardo ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old is one of the most sought-after forwards in Brazilian football and he has been terrific for Santos in the last 2 seasons, scoring 21 goals apiece. R7 now report that the youngster is looking for a way out of Santos in January after they suffered a historic first relegation from the Brazilian top tier.

Arsenal and Man United have been keeping tabs on his progress but the source claim that the Gunners are aiming to leap forward in the pursuit by preparing a £15 million for the striker. Santos are unlikely to block Leonardo’s exit in the New Year, but they will demand most of the sum up front for him.

Talented striker

Arsenal have plenty of firepower in the striking department in the squad. Gabriel Jesus has been the main man up front with Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard also occupying the number 9 position. All 3 of them have scored only 6 goals each and there lies the question mark whether Arsenal need a better option.

Leonardo is a talented young striker and could get better with age and experience of playing in Europe. He could be seen as a long-term prospect rather than someone, who can help the Gunners in winning the league. United are also monitoring the marksman, but Arsenal could have the upper hand in the transfer race.

Mikel Arteta’s men are competing right at the top of the league while United are languishing in the 6th spot. The Gunners have also made the last 16 of the Champions League. United have not qualified for the knock out phase of European football after finishing a disappointing 4th in their Champions League group. Leonardo should prefer Arsenal over the Red Devils, who are going through one of the worst phases in their football history.