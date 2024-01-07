Tottenham set to submit an offer to sign Loic Bade

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sevilla defender Loic Bade, according to a report from El Chiringuito.

The north London club are reportedly keen on signing the 23-year-old central defender and a report from Fichajes claims that they are ‘expected to present an offer’ to the Spanish club in the coming days.

Bade joined the Spanish club for a fee of around €12 (£10m) million but Sevilla will be looking to make a hefty profit on him. He has a contract until the summer of 2027 and the Spanish outfit are under no pressure to cash in anytime soon.

So Tottenham will need to table a sizeable bid to tempt Sevilla and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Spanish outfit in the coming days.

The defender is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the north London club.

Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and they have been linked with several central defenders in recent weeks. They have been vulnerable at the back recently and they will need to tighten up in order to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification.

Loic Bade could thrive in PL

The 23-year-old La Liga defender certainly has the ability to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for Tottenham during the second half of the season if he moves to the club.

Bade will be hoping to take the next step in his career and move to Tottenham will be on exciting opportunity for him. He will want to prove his qualities at a high level and Tottenham can certainly provide him with that platform.

The French under-21 international is still quite young and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could prove to be a solid long term signing for Tottenham if he can fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.