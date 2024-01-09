Chelsea lining up offer for Aitor Paredes

Chelsea are keen on signing the Athletic Club Bilbao defender Aitor Paredes, according to a report from Fichajes.

The report claims that Chelsea are preparing an offer to sign the talented young defender worth around €20 million (£17m). Chelsea scouts have ‘closely followed’ him this season and they appear ready to step-up their interest.

Paredes has been an important first-team player for Athletic Club Bilbao this season and he has established himself as s regular starter in La Liga.

The versatile defender can operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. His versatility could be a bonus for Chelsea if they manage to secure his signature this month.

The defender has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2025 so he could be available for a reasonable price as Bilbao won’t want to risk losing him for nothing.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Chelsea will be an attractive proposition for the player and Paredes could be tempted to join the London giants in the Premier League.

Chelsea need defensive reinforcements

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking at defensive reinforcements given how fragile they have been at the back of this season. They have conceded 31 goals in 20 league matches and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies once again.

Paredes has the quality to develop into a top class Premier League defender and a move to Chelsea could accelerate his development while playing under the tutelage of Maurcio Pochettino.

If Chelsea manage to secure his signature for £17 million, the move could prove to be a real bargain in the long run if Paredes fulfills his potential.

The 23-year-old certainly has the attributes to succeed in English football and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.