Tottenham Hotspur have reached a full agreement with Genoa over the transfer of centre-back Radu Dragusin, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Following a myriad of injuries to Ange Postecoglou’s defence in the past two months. Spurs have been in the market for viable centre-back options having been linked with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo, Nathaniel Chalobah, and Lloyd Kelly. However, Spurs seem to have earmarked Dragusin as the best option and have been locked in talks with the Romania International for the past few weeks.

Plettenberg claims that Spurs have now reached a full agreement to bring the defender to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this winter in a deal worth up to €25m (£21.4m)plus add-ons. He further adds that Dragusin will sign a five-year contract to remain with the side until 2029.

It has been reported elsewhere that Djed Spence will move to Genoa on loan as a part of the deal.

Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich are also reported to indicate interest in the 21-year-old. However, there’s no official bid from the Bavarians and will have to react swiftly to stand a chance of usurping Tottenham’s agreement with the defender.

Second major signing?

Tottenham have already agreed loan deal for Timo Werner and Dragusin is likely to become their second major signing in January.

Dragusin possesses substantial potential and could play a crucial role in Tottenham’s revitalization under Postecoglou. Genoa, having invested €5.5 million in the player, are optimistic about making a substantial profit.

Given Tottenham’s current defensive challenges, including Christian Romero’s prolonged absence and potential squad adjustments, Dragusin stands out as a valuable option. With Micky Van De Ven set to return soon and the possibility of Eric Dier departing due to limited game time, Dragusin could play a pivotal role as a replacement for Dier. His presence could contribute to forming a formidable defensive partnership with Van De Ven upon the latter’s return, addressing some of the defensive concerns at the club.

With Bayern Munich lurking, it remains to be seen if we will witness another “Caicedo-esque” transfer conundrum where Bayern could match Tottenham’s offer leaving the final decision to the player.