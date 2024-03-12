Tottenham step up efforts to sign Mohamed Amoura

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their efforts to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Mohamed Amoura this summer, as per Fennec Football.

The 23-year-old has been enjoying a productive campaign this term, scoring 20 goals and registering five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Union Saint-Gilloise was in the same group with Liverpool in the Europa League and the forward displayed an impressive performance against the Reds in one of the games, helping his side win the match by scoring a solitary goal and registering as many assist.

So, it appears the Algerian’s impressive performances for the Belgian side haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started to attract the attention of big clubs around Europe with Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Fennec Football, Spurs are looking to reinforce their frontline this summer and have identified Amoura as a serious option. The report further claims that the Lilywhites have been keeping a close eye on the forward’s development in recent times and after being convinced by his displays, they have ‘stepped up their efforts’ to sign him. Fennec Football also states that the next few weeks could be crucial for this deal as Spurs are ready to ‘finalise’ the move.

Amoura to Tottenham

The forward – valued at around £9m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three years left in his current contract. So, Union Saint-Gilloise are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave.

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham have reportedly been exploring the market to sign a new striker. A few names have been mentioned as potential targets with Amoura now emerging as a key option.

The 23-year-old is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can create chances for fellow attackers, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, is efficient in finishing off his chances and also works hard in defensive contributions.

The Algerian is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Spurs if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the striker to bolster their frontline.