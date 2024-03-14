Arsenal willing to offer £60 million for Brahim Diaz

Arsenal are keen on signing Brahim Diaz at the end of the season and are ready to submit a £60m offer for the Real Madrid attacker, according to Ok Diario.

Diaz has established himself as an important squad player for Real Madrid having made 31 appearances this season, and the Spanish giants will not want to lose a versatile player like him.

However, he needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Arsenal might be able to provide him with that opportunity if they can successfully lure the 24-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

The report claims that Arsenal are ready to offer £60 million for Diaz after Mikel Arteta personally requested the clubs hierarchy to sign him. Arteta knows the player well from their time together at Manchester City and OK Diario says the Gunners boss is in ‘love’ with how Diaz plays football.

The Real Madrid attacker is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he has eight goals and six assists to his name across all competitions so far this season.

Diaz would be the ideal fit for Arsenal

It’s hardly a surprise that Arsenal are looking to bring in a dynamic forward. They have not been able to rotate their front three as often as they would have liked this season. The Gunners are clearly lacking in depth in the attacking department and someone like Diaz could prove to be an invaluable addition.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League would be an exciting one for the attacker. If Arsenal can provide him with the necessary game-time assurances, Diaz is likely to be tempted to join them if a deal could be agreed.

The player has previously been on loan to AC Milan and he was impressive in Italy. He may now be open to the idea of playing in the Premier League with Arsenal and Arteta is clearly a huge fan.