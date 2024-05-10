Tottenham plot move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘considering’ a swoop for Southampton defender, Kyle Walker-Peters – who came through the ranks of Spurs academy, according to Talksport.

The 27-year-old has flourished since joining the Saints from Spurs in 2020, cementing himself as a regular presence in the squad with 146 Premier League and Championship appearances so far.

Walker-Peters is the archetypical player that fits Ange Postecoglou’s system to provide depth at fullback positions for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

With his contract at Saint Mary’s Stadium set to expire next season, Talksport reports that Russell Martin’s side will be forced to cash in on the player if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

According to the report, Spurs are now ‘considering’ re-signing their former academy graduate and with a year left on his contract, the North London side might strike a bargain deal to bring the two-cap England International back to the club.

Walker-Peter is currently valued at €20m (£17m) by Transfermarkt and Southampton will consider selling the player to avoid losing him for free next year.

Full back cover

Spurs have had their fair share of the surging number of injuries suffered by some clubs this season. Udogie will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his left quadricep, leaving him out for three months.

Emerson Royal has deputised at left back in recent weeks, but the Brazilian has been far from convincing; and so has the club, which has now lost four consecutive matches.

Postecoglou’s side are now in the market for a player who can provide cover in both full-back positions and Walker-Peters certainly fits the profile.

The former Spurs man has shown glimpses of his abilities during Southampton’s stint in the Premier League, oftentimes bumping down the right flank with marauding runs while also making decent defensive shifts.

If Tottenham are to mount a credible title challenge, they must possess depth in all facets of the pitch, particularly the defence where they have leaked 58 goals in the Premier League so far this season and swooping for Walker-Peters should be a no-brainer.