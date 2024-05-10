Tottenham submit formal offer to sign Sebastian Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to sign Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Aksam.

After enduring four consecutive defeats in the Premier League, the Lilywhites’ chance of qualifying for the Champions League is looking bleak at the moment. They are currently fifth in the table with 60 points from 35 games, sitting seven points behind the fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Amid Spurs’ recent poor performances, Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he wants to overhaul the squad this summer and is ready to let several of the star players leave the club.

It has been suggested that Tottenham are planning to reinforce their engine room by purchasing a new midfielder. They have been linked with a few names ahead of the summer window with Conor Gallagher being mentioned as the primary target.

But, Szymanski has also emerged as a serious option however the links regarding the Polish international have largely been coming from the Turkish outlet.

Szymanski to Tottenham

After joining Fenerbahce from Dynamo Moscow last summer, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 18 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Now, according to the report by Aksam, having been impressed by the midfielder’s recent eye-catching performances, the North London club have expressed their interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Spurs have already accelerated their efforts to sign him and have submitted a formal proposal. The Turkish outlet hasn’t mentioned the exact details of the offer but it has said that Fenerbahce could be open to cashing-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £17m.

Aksam also claims that Tottenham have held talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join the club and the midfielder is open to moving to the Premier League.

Szymanski is a versatile midfielder as he is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position and the box-to-box role. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their engine room.