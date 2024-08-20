Tottenham ‘ready’ to submit offer to sign Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign AS Monaco star Vanderson late in this transfer window, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

The Lilywhites have already signed Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke by spending over £100m to strengthen the midfield department and the frontline. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall has also joined the club this summer.

However, Spurs are unlikely to halt their transfer businesses just yet and are now seemingly planning to sign a new right-back after selling Emerson Royal to AC Milan.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Tottenham are in pursuit of Vanderson and are ‘ready to offer’ a £25.5m bid to sign the Brazilian before next week’s deadline.

The Ligue 1 side have recently purchased Jordan Teze and speculation started to emerge whether they are preparing to sell Vanderson so they have signed the Dutchman as a potential replacement for him.

Vanderson to Tottenham

However, that is not the case and Monaco are preparing their future with the duo. But Vanderson could still be sold if Monaco receive a substantial proposal, although they haven’t received it yet.

The Brazilian is a highly talented player and has attracted the attention of a few big clubs around Europe with Manchester United among those to have registered their interest.

Therefore, if Spurs can eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window then that would definitely be a shrewd acquisition for them.

However, it has previously been reported that Monaco want a fee of around £34m to sell their star man so Tottenham’s offer will fall short of Monaco’s valuation if Ange Postecoglou’s side eventually submit it over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the North London club have started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against newly promoted side Leicester City last night.

Postecoglou’s side displayed an excellent performance and created a lot of chances to score. But, due to the attackers’ lack of clinical finishing, they eventually had to settle for a point.

Now, they’ll face off against Everton at home next weekend and Postecoglou will be desperate to win this fixture. The Toffees were thrashed by Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game so they might lack confidence ahead of this encounter.