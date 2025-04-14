West Ham United ‘made contact’ to sign Joao Palhinha

West Ham United have ‘made contact’ to sign Bayern Munich’s midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer but could be trumped by Fulham, as per TBR Football.

Palhinha ended a two-season spell with Fulham to make the switch to Bayern last summer. However, the 29-year-old has found game time difficult in Germany, with only 653 minutes of football in the Bundesliga this season. Despite his lack of playing time, his defensive qualities remain undeniable, and West Ham are now plotting a swoop over his potential transfer in the summer.

According to TBR, the Hammers have joined several Premier League clubs, including Fulham, to ‘make contact’ with Palhinha over a potential move to East London this summer.

In a boost to the Hammers’ pursuit, the report further states that Bayern are willing to part ways with the Portugal international—though the midfielder remains eager to make his mark and establish himself at the club.

West Ham have now indicated interest in the midfielder, but they could be trumped by Premier League rivals Fulham, who are monitoring his situation in Germany.

As per the report, clubs in the Saudi Pro League have also expressed interest in signing the combative midfielder. However, it’ll take more than his €40m (£34m) Transfermarkt valuation to sign the midfielder, as Bayern will be eager to recoup the significant fee they paid to sign him last year.

Palhinha to West Ham should be a no-brainer

West Ham’s midfield have mostly been second-best against their opponents regarding midfield battles and duels.

Guido Rodriguez, who was initially signed to provide defensive cover, has been largely inconsistent, and Graham Potter hasn’t looked to rely on him since he arrived at the club.

The Argentine has only played two minutes of football in his last ten appearances, eight of which he’s been an unused substitute, including the recent 2-1 loss to Liverpool.

Swooping for a more experienced, combative midfielder like Palhinha—arguably the Premier League’s best defensive midfielder during his two-season spell with Fulham—would bring more solidity to Potter’s midfield.

After 32 matches, West Ham sit just one spot above the relegation zone, and Graham Potter will aim to guide his side to the strongest possible finish over the season’s final six games.