Everton hold talks to sign Levante forward Carlos Espi

Everton have reportedly held talks to sign Levante forward Carlos Espi, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old started his youth career at UD Alzira before joining Los Granotas’ academy in 2022. He made his first-team debut for Levante two years later.

Espi mainly featured as a rotational option in recent seasons, but he cemented his place in the Spanish side’s starting line-up during the second half of last campaign by showcasing his goalscoring prowess.

In only 14 starts across all competitions, he netted 13 goals. Moreover, he helped his side avoid relegation remarkably, despite looking almost certain to go down at one stage of the season.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Espi’s recent development, Everton have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the frontline. They have even held talks to enquire about the details of signing him.

Apart from the Merseyside club, Leeds United are in this race as well and have also made contact over this deal. However, Levante aren’t in any rush to sell him, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

But, Levante aren’t a rich club, and if Everton or Leeds eventually launch a lucrative proposal, they might be open to cashing-in on him, with the player valued around £17m by Transfermarkt.

Espi to Everton

David Moyes likes having tall strikers and bought Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer. However, the Frenchman displayed below-average performances in his debut campaign in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Beto, who is Everton’s other No.9, is also a towering striker, but he is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Espi is a 6ft 5in tall old-fashioned target man. He is strong, good in the air, efficient in finishing off his chances, can hold up the play, and also works hard without possession.

Therefore, the youngster possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in Moyes’ system. He is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.