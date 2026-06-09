Tottenham Hotspur reach ‘basic agreement’ to sign Manchester City winger Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur survived relegation from the Premier League last season by the barest of margins but after a positive run of form at the backend of the campaign, the board is expected to let Roberto De Zerbi stamp his authority on the squad.

With Xavi Simons injured and also performing better when employed as a number 10 as opposed to in an out-wide role, a left winger’s acquisition has emerged as a priority for the club after Andy Robertson’s capture as a free agent.

Caught Offside has reported that Spurs are making good progress over their interest in Manchester City winger Savinho, with a ‘basic agreement’ now in place to get a deal for the exciting Brazilian international over the line in the transfer window.

It is believed that the transfer fee Tottenham will be paying to Man City has been in place, but details regarding add-ons and bonuses are yet to be finalised between the two parties. Personal terms, meanwhile, are not expected to be a major issue.

Savinho a key signing for Spurs

By signing Savinho from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur would have bolstered a very important area of their squad in the summer transfer window and with quality as well as depth lacking on the left flank, the 22-year-old is a vital reinforcement.

His ability to dribble into the final third and the box with his quick feet creates numerous scoring opportunities and allows Savinho to get into advantageous positions in the box, which are attributes that would offer Spurs much needed dynamism.

Savinho has been excluded from Brazil’s squad for the World Cup, so his transfer could be finalised sooner rather than later as Spurs would prefer having him on-board during pre-season and well in time to start the next season fresh and settled.