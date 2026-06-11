Man Utd interested in signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo



According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in landing the signature of Lille striker Matias Fernandez-Pardo this summer.

The Red Devils have already secured one signing for the upcoming transfer window. They have reached a verbal agreement with Atalanta for midfielder Ederson.

There could be plenty of more signings and a new forward could be recruited this summer if Joshua Zirkzee were to head for the exit door.

Sky Sports claim that Man United are showing an interest in Fernandez-Pardo, who recently made Belgium’s World Cup squad after a solid season with Lille.

The 21-year-old accumulated 8 goals and 7 assists in all competitions for the French Ligue 1 outfit and recently made his debut for Belgium against Tunisia.

Versatility

Zirkzee has dropped down the pecking order at the Red Devils over the last two years. Benjamin Sesko was the first-choice striker for United last campaign.

When Sesko was left out or injured, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were picked to start as makeshift no.9s for the Red Devils with Zirkzee unused.

The Dutchman got a rare opportunity towards the end of the season, but he did not justify his selection with yet another underwhelming performance.

Hence, his future could be away from the Mancunian giants. United purchased him for £36.5 million and may want at least £30m to sanction his transfer.

If that happens, United could pursue a deal for Fernandez-Pardo. The Belgian is a striker by trade but also impressed as a left winger for Lille last term.

The 21-year-old has a good aerial presence at 188cm, but he is also gifted with tremendous pace and has the physique to power his way behind defences.

He is still an upcoming talent at his age, but United could be tempted to bring in him, given they are looking for cover in the striker and left wing positions.

Foot Mercato cite that Lille want a staggering £60 million for their prized asset. This could be the main roadblock for the Red Devils in the player’s pursuit.

If the French outfit are prepared to negotiate a lower sum in the region of £35-40 million, there could be scope for United to secure a deal for the versatile ace.