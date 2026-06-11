Man Utd to make move to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a move to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per transfer journalist David Ornstein.

Following Ruben Amorim’s departure, Michael Carrick was appointed as the Red Devils’ interim manager. After helping his club qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League, he has been made the permanent boss.

The former Middlesbrough manager is prioritising revamping the midfield department at Old Trafford, and Man Utd have already agreed on a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta.

It was widely documented that Man Utd were keen on signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson after being impressed by his recent promising performances.

However, Man City were leading the race. The Tricky Trees have slapped a whopping £125m price tag on his head; therefore, Man Utd have decided to cool their interest in the 23-year-old.

Now, Ornstein states that after failing to lure Anderson to Old Trafford, Man Utd are planning to shift focus to signing Scott and are also interested in West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Scott is set to enter the final two years of his current contract, and the Cherries are reportedly keen on tying him down to a fresh term. But he is unlikely to sign an extension.

Therefore, Man Utd might be able to secure his service this summer, with the player valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

Scott to Man Utd

Scott is a technically gifted, versatile player, as he is comfortable in the box-to-box and defensive midfield positions. Moreover, he can provide cover in the No.10 position if needed.

The 22-year-old is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in playing threading passes between the lines, and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, he made six goal contributions last term. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League.

The Englishman showed glimpses of his qualities last term and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this summer transfer window.