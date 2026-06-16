Tottenham plotting auadcious sign Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to trump Arsenal with an audacious swoop to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Roberto De Zerbi’s 11 points from his seven games in charge were enough to steer Spurs two points clear of the relegation zone as they went on to finish in 17th place for the second consecutive season.

With their Premier League status now secured, the 2024-25 Europa League winners are already acting proactively in the market to fortify their squad as they look to embark on a more ambitious project under De Zerbi.

As a result, Tottenham have completed several deals, including the free transfers of Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and Andy Robertson from Liverpool. They have also reportedly been in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion over a deal to sign Dutch centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

It appears midfield is another area of focus for the club, with Tonali, one of the league’s best midfielders, now being targeted.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Tottenham have entered the race to sign the 26-year-old midfielder.

The transfer expert adds that Spurs boss De Zerbi has earmarked the former AC Milan ace as the ‘ideal’ option to improve his side’s midfield ranks as they embark on an ambitious project for next season.

Audacious swoop

However, Tonali is a subject of keen interest to several top clubs, with Romano adding that the North London club face stern competition from Arsenal in the race for the Italian international, while Manchester City are also showing interest.

Tottenham recently confirmed the departure of Malian international midfielder Yves Bissouma as a free agent after four years at the club.

Tonali will represent an instant upgrade over the Malian, bringing more discipline, tenacity, and technical ability to De Zerbi’s midfield.

Having completed 84.4% of his passes, as well as 71 long balls, last season, his on-ball qualities suggest he is an archetypal option for the manager’s possession-based style of play.

His commitment to the defensive phase of the game, which saw him win 107 duels, make 147 recoveries and complete 257 defensive actions last season, makes him a stylistic fit for a manager who likes his players to work tirelessly to win the ball back.

While Tonali’s valuation is not mentioned in the report, keen interest from several clubs, including Tottenham and Arsenal, is expected to push it above his £69m Transfermarkt valuation.