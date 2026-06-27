Man Utd make contact to sign Felix Nmecha



According to Sky Sports Germany, Manchester United have made contact with the representative of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha for a summer transfer.

Man United have already secured a new midfielder in Atalanta star Ederson. The Brazilian will undergo his medical and remaining formalities following the World Cup campaign with Brazil.

The Red Devils are eyeing another top-class midfield signing. West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes is highly rated but the Portuguese won’t come on the cheap with a reported price tag of £85 million.

Sky Sports Germany now reveal that the Mancunian giants are ‘intensifying their efforts’ to land Nmecha amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool as well as Manchester City this summer.

United’s head of scouting Christopher Vivell has already spoken with the German’s representative, but a deal could be difficult to seal, given there is no release clause for the current transfer window.

Difficult deal

Nmecha has been one of Germany’s best midfielders over the last few seasons. He arrived at Dortmund from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 and had his best campaign with the Bundesliga giants last term.

The Manchester City graduate has carried over his form to the World Cup with his national side. He has completed 91% of his passes with 4 tackles and 6 duels won per game. He has also made close to 3 recoveries.

Nmecha has also chipped in with two goal contributions and has a key role to play for Germany in the knockout stage. The 25-year-old is in the prime of his career and would be a superb alternative to Fernandes for United.

The big problem is that Dortmund are a tough negotiating club and may not provide any discount on the fee. Nmecha’s contract has a release clause worth £69m for the summer of 2027, which decreases to £60m for 2028.

However, Kicker claim that the German heavyweights won’t accept less than £86m for his sale this summer. United obviously don’t want to pay over the odds, having been reluctant to match a similar sum for Fernandes.

Vivell may have spoken with the player’s agent but striking an agreement with Dortmund for a lower price seems difficult.