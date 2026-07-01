Liverpool eyeing surprise move for Yankuba Minteh



According to The Athletic, Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh as an alternative to Yan Diomande, who has sights on joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Merseyside giants have been active during the early phase of the transfer window, and they have already signed a new winger in Victor Munoz from Osasuna. The Spaniard is primarily a left-sided winger and could provide competition to Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha in the 2026/27 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Reds are actively exploring the market for a right-sided winger to compensate for the high-profile exit of Mohamed Salah on a free transfer this summer. RB Leipzig’s Diomande was the prime target for Andoni Iraola’s side, but the Ivorian has decided to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

The Anfield outfit are looking at alternative options and The Athletic claim that Brighton’s Yankuba is among those.

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Salah experienced a significant dip in form during the previous campaign, registering just 7 goals and 7 assists from 27 Premier League appearances. He fell out with manager Arne Slot, who left him on the bench on multiple occasions.

The Egyptian has decided to depart on a Bosman deal this summer. Slot has likewise been dismissed from the helm and the Reds are planning for next season under Iraola, who dazzled with his attacking playing style at Bournemouth.

Iraola is quite similar to former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp when it comes to high pressing and counter-attacking football, and he will obviously want high-profile signings on the right wing during pre-season to prepare for the new campaign.

Minteh has been mentioned as a target once again. Liverpool have reportedly allocated £40 million for the 21-year-old Gambia international, but we don’t believe he has the credentials to become an undisputed starter on the right wing for the Reds.

The former Newcastle United man was a consistent starter for Brighton in the Premier League last term. He had some sparkling moments in the final third with his quick dribbling and pace, but managed just 7 goal contributions over the campaign.

He definitely has the potential to become a leading winger in the future. Minteh would be a good secondary signing for the right wing position, but should not be considered as the marquee addition for the manager ahead of the 2026/27 season.