Liverpool interested in signing Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Bakoteh United youth system, the 21-year-old joined Gambian side Steve Biko. He signed for Danish side OB back in 2022, and after being impressed by his performances at Nature Energy Park, Newcastle United purchased him the following year.

However, the Magpies decided not to keep him and sent him out on loan to Feyenoord to play regularly and develop his career. He showed glimpses of his qualities in Eredivisie, making 15 goal contributions in 27 appearances.

Having been attracted by Minteh’s performances for the Dutch giants, Brighton bought him a couple of years ago. However, he has displayed inconsistent performances in the Premier League in recent campaigns.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are considering reinforcing the frontline this summer, and Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig is their primary target.

However, the German side have slapped a whopping £112m price tag on his head. So, the Reds have started exploring alternative options and have identified Minteh as a serious option.

Brighton usually play hardball to sell their assets, and considering the Gambian’s existing deal is set to run until 2029, the Seagulls are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. However, Liverpool don’t want to spend more than £40m for him.

Minteh to Liverpool

The report state that apart from the Brighton star, Liverpool have also shortlisted Bradley Barcola, Crysencio Summerville, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and Said El Mala to bolster the flanks.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure as a free agent, the Merseyside club need a new right-winger. Moreover, speculation surrounding the futures of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa have been emerging.

As a result, Liverpool want a new left-winger as well. They have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna, and he is comfortable on either flank.

Although Minteh hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League yet, he is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Moreover, he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Andoni Iraola’s high-pressing style.

So, Minteh might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him for a reasonable price.