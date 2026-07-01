Man Utd hold discussion to sign Fulham’s Sander Berge

Manchester United have reportedly held discussions over a deal to sign Fulham star Sander Berge, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are said to be prioritising overhauling the engine room this summer, but have struggled to seal deals for their primary targets.

Initially, they wanted Elliot Anderson, but Manchester City won the race. After signing Ederson from Atalanta, Man Utd shifted focus to Mateus Fernandes; however, Tottenham Hotspur have managed to persuade him to join.

It has been suggested that the Old Trafford club don’t want to overpay to purchase their preferred options. So, they have started exploring cheaper alternative targets.

On X, Jacobs states that Man Utd are interested in Berge and have already held discussions to purchase him. But apart from the Norwegian, Michael Carrick’s side are also keen on Alex Scott, Carlos Baleba, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Sandro Tonali.

However, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Chelsea are also interested in Scott, while the Gunners have already held talks over this deal, but Bournemouth want to keep hold of him. On the other hand, Man City and Spurs are currently ahead of United in the race to sign Tonali.

Berge, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is good in the air, technically sound, tidy with possession, reads the game well, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Berge to Man Utd

Since joining Fulham from Burnley a couple of years ago, he has established himself as a key starter. The 28-year-old, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2029, and the Cottagers are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Berge is a talented player and has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. He is currently at the prime stage of his career; therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.