Manchester United make Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott their ‘dream target’

Manchester United have missed out Mateus Fernandes’ signing from West Ham United with the Portuguese international on his way to Tottenham Hotspur, but their search for an alternative is already moving in the right direction.

According to The Standard, the Red Devils are now keen on a transfer for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who they have made their ‘dream target’ as Michael Carrick looks for a new recruit in midfield to add onto Ederson’s purchase.

Scott has been a key player for Bournemouth in recent years but like several of his current and past teammates, he has been linked with a move elsewhere. The Cherries value him at £80 million.

A good box-to-box option

With Michael Carrick expected to continue employing a 4-2-3-1 setup next season, there is a need for midfielders with high energy who can offer just as much defensively as they can in attack, and after Ederson, Alex Scott would be a brilliant signing.

He possesses excellent skill and technique, and holds onto the ball really well in midfield. The 22-year-old is confident in dribbling past players in tight spaces, and also provides good short passes and through balls to help in the build-up play.

Defensively, the former Bristol City player presses endlessly, is able to man-mark effectively and has a solid level of positional intelligence, which will make Manchester United a strong unit defensively if he builds a good chemistry with Ederson.

Bournemouth’s £80 million price tag might be a stretch for the Red Devils, however, and they might instead pursue options like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, who are more experienced players but may be available for slightly cheaper.