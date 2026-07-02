Man Utd showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from Olympique de Marseille, the 28-year-old has enjoyed great success over the last two seasons, winning the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the Conference League.

The Senegal international showed glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess for the South London club during his debut campaign, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

However, he took his game to another level last campaign, scoring 21 goals and registering a solitary assist in 43 appearances in all tournaments. He has even guided his side to qualify for next season’s Europa League by winning the Conference League.

Having proven his worth in club football, Sarr has secured his place in the Senegal national team, helping his country reach the World Cup last-32 before being knocked out by Belgium.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are considering reinforcing the frontline by purchasing a versatile forward and are showing a ‘strong interest’ in Sarr after being impressed by his performances for club and country.

Michael Carrick’s side have already held talks with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him and could make a formal approach over the coming weeks.

Sarr to Man Utd

The 28-year-old’s existing deal is set to run until 2029 and is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt. So, Crystal Palace are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

The report state that purchasing the African won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as Juventus are also interested in him after monitoring his performances closely last campaign.

So, the Old Trafford club have lined up West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville as a potential alternative option if they fail to purchase the Crystal Palace star.

Sarr is comfortable playing on the right flank and in the centre-forward positions. He is quick, strong, good in the air, and works hard without possession.

He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent years and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, Sarr would be a shrewd buy for Man Utd should they purchase him.