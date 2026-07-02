[Photos] Shirt number revealed as Mateus Fernandes poses in Tottenham kit after sealing £85m move

Mateus Fernandes has completed his £85m move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur, the North Londoners confirmed today.

After finishing 17th and narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Spurs knew they would have to be bold in the transfer market to get the club back competing for a top four place again.

They’ve wasted no time in strengthening the squad this summer with Jan Paul van Hecke arriving in a big-money deal from Brighton, while Andrew Robertson, Marcos Sensi and Martin Dubravka have all been signed on free transfers.

Adding to his midfield was also a priority for Roberto De Zebri and Fernandes emerged as a prime target for the North London club.

Tottenham faced stiff competition as several big names throughout Europe were linked with the Portuguese international after he impressed for West Ham last season despite their relegation to the Championship.

Spurs acted swiftly to get a deal agreed with the Hammers – reportedly worth £85m – and Fernandes undertook his medical on Wednesday after agreeing a long-term contract.

Fernandes deal confirmed

Tottenham announced on their website earlier today that Fernandes has now completed his move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and becomes their latest signing of the summer window.

Speaking to the clubs website, the midfielder expressed his excitement at the next chapter in his career:

“I’m very excited for this next step. Spurs is a massive club and the Head Coach was a key part of why I have decided to join. “When we spoke, it was very special. We look at football in the same way – going onto the pitch as a strong team, with fight and energy, to try and win every game. I can’t wait to get started, to meet the fans, to meet everyone, and give everything for the Club.”

It has also been confirmed that the 21-year-old will wear the No.18 shirt next season.

After coming through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes joined Southampton in 2024 and caught the eye with his composure on the ball.

Following their relegation from the top flight, the Saints sold Fernandes to West Ham last summer in a deal worth reporting in excess of £40m.

He continued to impress in the middle of the park at the London Stadium and Tottenham eventually fought off competition from several rivals to secure his signature.