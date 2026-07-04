Alonso wants to sign Man Utd target Tchouameni at Chelsea

Xabi Alonso has reportedly urged Chelsea to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

Since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco, the 26-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side win every possible major competition over the last few years.

However, following José Mourinho’s arrival as the new manager, speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future has been emerging in this window.

It has been suggested that Man Utd have earmarked Tchouameni as a dream target to replace Casemiro, who has left the club as a free agent.

However, Sport report that Alonso is keen on reuniting with Tchouaméni at Stamford Bridge after working together in the Spanish capital. So, he wants Chelsea to sign the former Monaco star if Enzo Fernandez eventually leaves before the September 1st transfer deadline day.

Mourinho is open to cashing-in on Tchouameni, but Los Blancos have no intention of letting their main defensive midfielder leave, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

The report state that apart from Tchouameni, Alonso is also keen on purchasing Arda Guler at Chelsea, and the youngster is doubtful whether he would remain as a key starter under Mourinho.

Battle

Tchouaméni, valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the box-to-box role if needed. Furthermore, he can also be deployed in the centre-back position.

He is a 6ft 2in tall, technically gifted player. The Real Madrid star is dynamic, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Tchouaméni is currently at the prime stage of his career and possesses the necessary physical attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Chelsea should either club purchase him.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue, United are considering revamping the midfield. On the other hand, Alonso is seemingly planning to bolster several areas of the squad at Chelsea ahead of next term.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club or the West London club eventually manage to secure Tchouaméni’s services during this offseason.