Man Utd stepping up efforts to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to sign Aurelien Tchouaméni from Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.

Despite being rested for France’s second group-stage game against Iraq, Tchouaméni has been one of the best midfielders in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In France’s opener against Senegal, he completed 62 of his 69 passes at 90% and made 78 touches to help Les Bleus maintain possession for long periods. He was also outstanding in keeping out a star-studded Senegal side, winning three of his four contested ground duels, making six recoveries, two interceptions, and winning all three of his contested aerial duels.

He returned to the starting lineup when France faced Erling Haaland-led Norway side at the Boston Stadium, helping them to a 4-1 win to qualify for the knockout stage.

Before the tournament began, Tchoumeni was exceptional at the club level for Madrid. Despite playing under Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa, who both deployed different systems, he has remained an ever-present figure in the middle of the pitch, featuring in 33 of Los Blancos’ 33 LaLiga games.

Now, according to Fichajes, Man Utd are looking to make a statement signing in their midfield, an area of concern, and have emerged as the ‘top contender’ to sign Tchouaméni.

‘Top contenders’

The 13-time Premier League champions plan to accelerate their efforts this month in a deal that will cost around £60m, the report adds.

Since arriving in the Spanish capital four years ago, Tchouaméni has established himself as one of Europe’s finest defensive midfielders, earning a reputation that extends well beyond LaLiga.

His qualities go far beyond tackling and regaining possession. The France international is equally influential in attacking situations, combining a fierce long-range strike with outstanding aerial ability to provide a constant threat from set pieces.

Passing was not regarded as one of his standout attributes during the early stages of his Madrid career, but he has transformed that aspect of his game. His 91.5% pass-completion rate and 25 chances created last season underline the creativity he now offers.

Having already surpassed 300 top-flight appearances and collected multiple major honours by the age of 26, Tchouaméni possesses the experience and qualities to bring the much-needed competitiveness to Michael Carrick’s midfield.