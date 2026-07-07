Liverpool join race to sign Crysencio Summerville

Liverpool have expressed interest in signing West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

Summerville has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the ongoing transfer window, and understandably so, following his impressive World Cup campaign.

He provided four goal contributions in four games before the Netherlands unfortunately lost to 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in the round of 32.

His displays at the World Cup are an extension of the standout campaign he had at club level, where he provided 12 goal contributions for West Ham despite their eventual relegation.

In recent weeks, reports via Football Talk revealed that Manchester United are ‘in talks’ to sign Summerville this summer.

It appears Liverpool are now looking to trump the Red Devils, as CaughtOffside reports that Liverpool have made a ‘serious move’ to sign the 24-year-old.

The Merseyside giants have been linked with several wingers, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto, according to the report.

However, should his valuation reduce, CaughtOffside reports that Summerville is viewed as the more attainable Premier League-proven option due to his directness and pace, which could hand Andoni Iraola an ‘explosive’ forward in the final third.

‘Serious move’

While West Ham have placed a £50m valuation on the former Leeds United star, their relegation to the Championship could reduce the winger’s price to between £30m and £40m, with United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also keen, CaughtOffside adds.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with several high-profile wingers this summer, making Summerville an increasingly attractive alternative.

Should PSG allow Barcola to leave, the asking price would be astronomically high, and RB Leipzig aren’t valuing Diomande much differently.

Although Liverpool are expected to negotiate a favourable fee, West Ham’s current £50m valuation remains considerably lower than the price tag of their other targets, making the Dutchman a quality cut-price option.

There is also less uncertainty surrounding his ability to adapt. Summerville already knows English football and the demands of the Premier League, meaning the Reds would not necessarily need to wait for him to adjust to the competition’s physicality and intensity.

His arrival would also add to an established Dutch contingent at Anfield. Having international teammates such as Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo around the squad could only help Summerville settle quickly into his new surroundings if he joins the club this summer.