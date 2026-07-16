Everton now eyeing move for Bologna centre-forward Santiago Castro

Everton have expressed interest in signing highly rated Argentine centre-forward Santiago Castro from Bologna this summer, according to Corriere di Bologna via Sport Witness.

The 21-year-old has been one of the most exciting centre-forward prospects in Italy. He impressed while coming through the ranks at Argentine side Velez Sarsfield and was handed his debut at just 16 in an Argentine Primera División match against Atlético Tucumán on August 3, 2021.

He went on to make 64 more appearances for the 11-time Argentine champions. While his 12 goal contributions look considerably low, other aspects of his game indicated that he has the potential to become a top forward.

As a result, he moved to Europe soon after, signing for Bologna in January 2024, and has since enjoyed a meteoric rise at the club.

He has played a key role in the club’s recent surge, during which they notably ended their 51-year trophy drought by defeating AC Milan 1-0 in the 2025 Coppa Italia final.

The youngster was also part of Vincenzo Italiano’s side that reached last season’s UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual winners Aston Villa.

Now, according to Corriere di Bologna via Sport Witness, Everton admire Catro’s profile and are showing a strong interest in signing him from Bologna this summer.

Strong interest

Portuguese forward Beto, whose contract at the club runs out next summer, is facing an uncertain future at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As such, the Italian outlet adds that the Merseyside club have shortlisted Castro as a potential option to reinforce their attack should Beto depart the club in the ongoing transfer window.

It appears a deal could be possible this summer, with the report adding that Bologna’s failure to qualify for Europe this summer could force them to part ways with several players.

The Argentine is among the players the club are open to selling and have placed a £33m valuation on, with Everton showing the stronger interest in signing him ahead of Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, according to the report.

Among Castro’s 15 goal contributions last season, nine came in Serie A, and it was just one fewer than Beto’s ten. The statistical comparison between the two forwards is equally close. Castro averaged 2.40 shots per 90 minutes, while Beto recorded 2.57.

Signing Castro may appear more like a direct replacement than a clear upgrade. However, it is important to consider that he is only 21 and has enormous potential to become even better over time.