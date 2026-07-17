Everton could trump Manchester United to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado

After a decent first year at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in 2025/26, Everton are expected to rebuild their squad during the ongoing transfer window as David Moyes looks to push for a finish in the European spots in the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Toffees are keen on signing a new midfielder with Barcelona star Marc Casado emerging as an option for them as he looks for greener pastures this summer in a bid to play more consistent football.

On that note, the journalist has added that Chelsea and Manchester City, although interested, have been ruled out by the player as he feels a move to either of those sides could continue to curtail his playing time.

It is believed that Manchester United are keen on Casado. However, with the Spaniard preferring a move that would see him play a more prominent role, Everton are expected to be the frontrunner. Barca are prepared to sell him for £34 million.

Everton would be significantly bolstered by Casado

Everton require a player in midfield who would give them better control and help dictate the flow of the game, and with that set to be their primary need for next season, Marc Casado promises to be an excellent signing.

Having emerged from La Masia to Barcelona’s first-team, he reads the game brilliantly, makes intricate short passes and runs into space to open up the opposition, along with making line-breaking passes accurately to release attackers.

Casado can effectively beat pressure in the engine room and is a hard-worker without the ball, often dropping deep to regain possession with interceptions, tackling and pressing. All in all, the 22-year-old would be a solid number six for David Moyes’ side.

Barcelona’s £34 million asking price remains well within Everton’s range but whether the midfielder is prepared to join a club where he would not be playing in the Champions League, at least next season, remains to be seen.