Man Utd make enquiries over deal to sign Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United have made enquiries over the possibility of signing Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr this summer, according to Footmercato.

Sarr has been one of the most consistent forwards in England since first arriving in 2019. He joined Watford in the summer of 2019 on a then club-record fee and went on to make 131 appearances, netting 34 goals, including a memorable hat-trick in the 3-0 win over Liverpool in February 2020.

Sarr’s performances earned him a move to Marseille in the summer of 2023, but things did not go to plan in France, leading to a return to England to join Palace, where he has since established himself as one of the league’s best finishers.

The Senegalese have been a key part of Palace’s surge over the past season, in which they won the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Having provided 23 goal contributions across all competitions last season, Sarr is set to become a subject of keen interest among several clubs this summer.

One of the clubs looking to sign Sarr is Man Utd, according to Footmercato, which claims that the 20-time English champions have made enquiries to understand the possibility of signing the 28-year-old this summer.

Sarr ‘dreams’ of joining United

The Red Devils are exploring several attacking options and have shortlisted the Senegal international among their shortlist of potential targets for the summer, according to the report.

However, the French outlet clarifies that Sarr is not United’s immediate priority option, although his desire to play for the club could help accelerate the deal should United decide to make a swoop this summer.

In a recent interview via GOAL, Sarr reveals he supports the Red Devils and he ‘dreams’ about playing for the Premier League giants.

He said, ‘My dream club? Honestly, there is only one club. I love Manchester United with all my heart, and I am one of its biggest fans.’

However, he acknowledged that any potential departure hinges on Palace, who will likely demand a fee well above his £34m Transfermarkt valuation.

‘I have a 3-year contract with Crystal Palace. It is up to them to decide. Football is my profession, and I enjoy playing it,’ he added.

After losing to Wrexham in their first pre-season game, Michael Carrick’s side will hope to return to winning ways when they host 26-time Norwegian champions Rosenborg at the Lerkendal Stadion on Friday.