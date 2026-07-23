Man Utd preparing formal offer to sign PSG star Warren Zaire-Emery

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, according to French outlet Top Mercato.

Zaïre-Emery came through the ranks at PSG’s academy, where he featured for the U17, U19, and the reserve team. His meteoric rise also translated to the international level, where he became the youngest captain of France U21 at U17 under his former coach in September 2023.

Two months later, he was handed his French senior debut for the France senior team and, most notably, netted on his debut in a 14-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win against Gibraltar to become Les Bleus’ third-youngest-ever debutant and the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 17 years 8 months.

He has gone on to make 13 appearances for the two-time world champions and also featured for 109 minutes in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

His performances at the international level come as no surprise, as he has been one of the most exciting young players in Europe and has played a key role in PSG’s domestic and European surge, where they have won three consecutive Ligue 1 and two consecutive Champions League titles.

It’s no surprise his performances have drawn keen interest, with Top Mercato reporting that Man Utd have made an approach to sign Zaïre-Emery from PSG.

‘Dream target’

The Red Devils admire the 20-year-old and are preparing to submit a £51m formal offer for the midfielder’s potential transfer to Old Trafford this summer, according to the report.

However, with three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, the French outlet adds that PSG are expected to rebuff United’s offer for Zaïre-Emery, who has a £68m market valuation.

In a separate report, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms United’s interest in the France international, although he adds that a deal would be difficult.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said, ‘So at the moment, the Zaïre-Emery story is difficult, is complicated. Then, if Man United at some point will enter the race for Zaïre-Emery, I will be here and tell you. But at the moment, I will mention Zaïre-Emery more as a kind of dream target than a real target for Manchester United.’

Zaïre-Emery is an outstanding passer who would complement the qualities of United’s other midfielders. Youri Tielemans excels at breaking opposition lines with his passing while dictating the tempo, whereas Andrey Santos brings a high passing quality, having recorded the highest pass-completion rate and the most progressive passes per 90 minutes among Premier League midfielders aged under 22.