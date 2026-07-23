David Moyes wants to sign Jacob Murphy at Everton

David Moyes is reportedly weighing up a move to sign Newcastle United forward Jacob Murphy at Everton, as per the Toffees’ former chief executive Keith Wyness.

The 31-year-old moved to St James’ Park from Norwich City back in 2017 but initially struggled to break into the first XI. So, he went out on loan on a couple of occasions to play regularly and develop his career.

Murphy has mainly featured as a rotational option for the Magpies over the years, but he showcased his best during the 2024/25 campaign, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Englishman struggled to find regular game time following Anthony Elanga’s arrival last season, making nine goal contributions across 22 starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

Now, on Football Insider, Wyness states that Moyes wants a nice blend of youth and experience in his squad. So, he is interested in signing Murphy despite already purchasing Tyrique George from Chelsea.

The Scottish boss is assessing the 31-year-old’s personality before making a potential swoop, with the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

However, Wyness claims that Everton aren’t prioritising signing Murphy, valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt at the moment.

Murphy to Everton

Murphy likes to be deployed on the right flank but can provide cover in the RWB position if needed. He is quick, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks, and works hard without possession.

Everton currently have Tyler Dibling and Dwight McNeil as specialist options to deploy on the right flank. Moreover, Iliman Ndiaye can provide cover in this position if needed.

Therefore, the Merseyside club don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to this position unless anyone leaves.

However, Murphy is an experienced Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they purchase him for a reasonable price.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Toffees eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, alongside George, Everton have signed Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough this summer.