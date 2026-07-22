Man Utd really keen on signing Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson but face competition from Newcastle United, as per Caught Offside.

Following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s serious knee issue, the Red Devils were left with Kobbie Mainoo as the only senior midfield option.

However, they have reinforced the engine room by purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, this summer.

The Brazilian has started pre-season under Michael Carrick’s supervision, but Tielemans has gone on holiday after playing in the World Cup with Belgium.

Now, Caught Offside claim that despite already signing Santos and Tielemans, Man Utd want a third midfielder and are really keen on purchasing Larsson.

However, Newcastle United are also interested in the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, who has placed himself on the radar of Arsenal, and they are intensifying their efforts to seal the deal.

Larsson’s existing deal is set to run until 2029; therefore, Frankfurt aren’t in any rush to sell him. However, the Bundesliga side are a selling club and are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of around £51m.

Larsson to Man Utd

Larsson is a 6ft 2in tall versatile right-footed player as he is comfortable in the defensive midfield and box-to-box roles. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, reads the game well, and works hard without possession.

After moving to Deutsche Bank Park from Malmö in 2023, Larsson initially played as a rotational option before showing glimpses of his qualities during the 2024/25 campaign.

In 47 appearances across all competitions, he made eight goal contributions. However, the youngster had a few fitness problems last season.

Larsson is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

Apart from the Scandinavian, Man Utd have been linked with numerous other midfield options, with Ayyoub Bouaddi, Sander Berge, and Alex Scott being among them.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Frankfurt star’s services in this summer transfer window.