Tottenham remain interested in signing Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain interested in signing Manchester City forward Savinho, as per The Athletic.

Although the Lilywhites won the Europa League title during the 2024/25 campaign, they finished 17th in the Premier League. As a result, they appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager last summer in a bid to take the club forward.

The Dane previously showcased his tactical nous in the English top flight with Brentford. However, he failed to make an impact at the North London club, and Igor Tudor was appointed as his replacement.

Tottenham, however, failed to win a single league match under the former Juventus manager, who was subsequently dismissed. Eventually, Roberto De Zerbi helped Spurs survive relegation on the final day last season.

So, Tottenham have been very busy in this window to hand the Italian boss the necessary tools to achieve success next season. After revamping the backline by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, they have upgraded the midfield by purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Now, The Athletic report that the Lilywhites are also interested in strengthening the left flank and have identified Savinho as a serious option.

Tottenham hold a long-standing interest in the Brazilian as they launched several proposals to sign him last summer but eventually failed to finalise the operation.

Savinho struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola last term. Still, Tottenham have rekindled their interest during this offseason.

Savinho to Tottenham

The report state that apart from signing a new left-winger, the North London club could also purchase a new striker and right-winger before the September 1st transfer deadline.

Savinho is a left-footed, versatile forward as he is comfortable on either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham currently have Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert as options to deploy on the left flank. However, Odobert is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious knee issue, while Tel is still very young and needs time to develop.

Savinho, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, is also a very young player but could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.