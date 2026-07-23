Manchester United considering summer move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Manchester United have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans so far in the ongoing summer transfer window and are expected to turn their attention towards other areas of their squad with the start of the season just four weeks away.

Italian source Corriere dello Sport has reported that Michael Carrick is now looking to revamp his defensive department and as a result, Man United have identified Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumi as a prospective signing.

Lucumi is valued at £19 million on Transfermarkt and has decent experience in Serie A. His tall stature, aerial and physical prowess, coupled with a sound reading of the game is the chief reason why United have identified the 28-year-old as a target.

Bologna might be prepared to offload Lucumi as well this summer considering he is in the last year of his contract with them, and an opportunity to play for Man United might see the the player agree to personal terms with the Red Devils fairly easily.

Crucial defensive addition for United

Even though they had a strong end to the Premier League campaign in 2025/26, Manchester United will be looking at all-round improvements having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the earlier rounds.

As they return to the Champions League as well, squad depth is key and a player of Jhon Lucumi’s attributes and experience promises to be a decent defensive addition as far as giving Michael Carrick more options to pick from is concerned.

Neither Lisandro Martinez nor Matthijs de Ligt have proven to be the fittest or most reliable players, and with Harry Maguire also playing extensive minutes last season, Lucumi’s addition will be vital in helping alleviate pressure off other players.

One of the only reasons why he might turn down a move to Old Trafford is a lack of regular minutes compared to the prominence he enjoys at Bologna, but if a transfer works out for a reasonable fee, all things point towards Lucumi being a quality acquisition.