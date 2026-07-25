Liverpool hold talks to sign Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, as per Spanish journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure, the Reds are prioritising revamping the frontline this summer. They have already purchased Victor Muñoz from Osasuna but want a new marquee name.

Initially, they attempted to buy Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, but Paris Saint-Germain are currently the frontrunners in this race. They have also been linked with Les Parisiens star Bradley Barcola.

Meanwhile, on his YouTube channel, Álvarez de Mon reports that Real Madrid want to keep hold of Vinicius and he wants to stay. However, both parties have failed to reach an agreement over a fresh term, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season. The Brazilian wants a similar salary to Kylian Mbappe’s.

So, Vinicius’ representatives have started exploring options in the market to find a suitable destination for him if they eventually fail to agree on a new contract with the record European champions.

They have offered Liverpool the chance to sign him, and the Reds have expressed their interest in him. Apart from the Merseyside club, PSG and Bayern Munich are also interested in him. But they want to sign him if he becomes available as a free agent next year.

The journalist claims that it is increasingly unlikely that Real Madrid will be able to tie Vinicius to a fresh long-term contract this summer.

Vinicius to Liverpool

Vinicius is a left-winger by trait but is also efficient in the second striker role. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in finishing off his chances.

Although he failed to help Real Madrid win any competition last term, he showcased his productivity, making 32 goal contributions across all competitions.

The 26-year-old, valued at around £120m by Transfermarkt, is one of the best players in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.