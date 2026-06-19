Liverpool submit formal offer to sign Yan Diomande

Liverpool have submitted an audacious formal offer to RB Leipzig to sign Ivorian international winger Yan Diomande, according to Philipp Hinze.

Liverpool have been in relentless pursuit of a new winger, with reports suggesting the club are looking to add up to two new wide options this summer.

They have explored several players but have now landed their first of what is expected to be two new signings, trumping Newcastle United to sign exciting two-cap Spanish international Victor Muñoz on a permanent deal from Osasuna.

For the other option, the Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Leipzig’s Diomande, who has taken Europe by storm over the past season.

Described as ‘outstanding’ by Leipzig’s director Marcel Schäfer, the versatile winger has been a revelation since moving to Germany from the Spanish second division side CD Leganés last July, netting 13 goals and providing 10 assists.

Earlier this month, Football Talk, citing Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, revealed that Liverpool are ‘making the most progress’ in talks to sign Diomande.

It appears the club are now set to wrap up the deal, as Sky Sport Germany’s Philipp Hinze reports that the Merseyside giants have submitted an audacious first formal offer for the youngster.

The offer submitted is around £86m in total, split approximately as £78m in a fixed fee and £8m in add-ons, according to the German transfer expert.

‘Outstanding’ forward

However, despite the offer, Hinze reports that Leipzig are set to reject it, deeming it insufficient, as they want to keep Diomande for another season unless they receive offers well over £86m.

Still, Liverpool remain poised to complete the deal, with the report adding that Andoni Iraola’s side are already aware of the Ivorian international’s personal terms and are preparing to launch a second formal offer.

While there may be concerns about Diomande’s Premier League adaptability, he has already demonstrated his ability to compete against a worthy opponent by outperforming Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié in Ivory Coast’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Diomande’s individual numbers stood out across the board, leading the match for touches inside the opposition box with 12 and chances created with five, while his four completed dribbles trailed only Diallo’s tally of five. He also delivered three crosses and won 11 of his 15 ground duels.

He may not pose the same numbers as Salah, but he’ll hand Iraola a potent attacking threat should Leipzig accept Liverpool’s improved bid.