Arsenal ready to break British transfer record for Alvarez

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to break the British transfer record to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Manchester City from River Plate, the 26-year-old enjoyed great success, winning two Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and several other major cup competitions.

However, he mainly played as Erling Haaland’s deputy; as a result, he joined Los Rojiblancos a couple of years ago to play regularly and develop his career.

The Argentinian has showcased his productivity in Spain in recent campaigns. After making 37 goal contributions in his debut season, he scored 20 goals and registered nine assists across all competitions last term.

However, the South American hasn’t been able to win any major silverware at the Estadio Metropolitano thus far.

Alongside showcasing his qualities in club football, he has also enjoyed great success with Argentina, winning a World Cup and two Copa America. Moreover, he helped his side reach the World Cup 2026 final before losing to Spain.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Alvarez is open to leaving this summer and Barcelona are his preferred destination. However, Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling him to the Blaugrana or Real Madrid.

Alvarez to Arsenal

Arsenal are interested in Alvarez and are prepared to break the British transfer record to secure his services. However, he is likely to be available for less than that sum.

Andrea Berta has even been maintaining contact with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join. Arsenal are confident of agreeing on personal terms with him if he indicates he is ready to join.

The report state that agreeing on a deal in principle with Atletico Madrid won’t be an issue for Arsenal, and Diego Simeone’s side have already started exploring options to replace Alvarez.

They are interested in Viktor Gyokeres, but Arsenal don’t want to part ways with the Swedish international. Instead, they are proposing that Atletico Madrid sign Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Martinelli.

Currently, the North London club are waiting to see whether the South American eventually changes his stance.

Alvarez is one of the best forwards in the world and would be a great coup for Arsenal should they eventually manage to secure his services this summer.