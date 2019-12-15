[Teams] Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Both sides are desperate for points as Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates this afternoon.
Interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg has recalled his big guns as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes back into the attack after being named on the bench for the 2-2 draw with Standard Liege on Thursday evening.
Nicolas Pepe has been passed fit after recovering from a minor knee injury while Mesut Ozil also comes back in after not making the trip to Austria in midweek. Gabriel Martinelli starts in attack while Lucas Torreira lines-up alongside Matteo Guendouzi in midfield with Granit Xhaka ruled out with concussion.
As for Man City, Gabriel Jesus leads the line up front in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero while Nicolas Otamendi starts with Fernandinho in defence as John Stones has been ruled out.
Raheem Sterling supports Gabriel in attack with Kevin De Bruyne starting in midfield along with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan. Youngster Phil Foden also gets a start from Pep Guardiola with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez on the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang
Subs: Lacazette, Luiz, Nelson, Martinez, Willock, Smith-Rowe, Saka
Man City
Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Zinchenko, Jose Angelino, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Joao Cancelo, Garcia