Arsenal ready to strike for Dusan Vlahovic signing



According to TuttoSport (via Juvelive.it), Arsenal are ready to strike for the signature of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic during the summer transfer window.

The north London giants are likely to sign a new centre-forward amid their struggles up front this campaign. None of their strikers have netted more than 8 goals this season, and Arsenal need an upgrade ahead of next season.

Vlahovic has been linked with the club for the last few days and TuttoSport claim the Gunners are ready to strike to sign the 24-year-old. It is added that Vlahovic could secure a large amount of money for Juventus to reshape their squad.

The 24-year-old was a top target for Arsenal during the 2022 January transfer window, but he turned down their proposal to join Juventus from Fiorentina. The Serbian has since struggled for consistency with only 40 goals from 94 outings.

He has netted 17 times from 31 appearances during the current campaign, but there remain concerns over his fitness. He has been out of action for around 40 days this term and this is something which Arsenal should be concerned about.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus who has struggled to stay fit over prolonged periods and can’t afford another striker with a sketchy fitness record. Keeping this in mind, we doubt whether they would be prepared to spend big on him.

Juventus are eyeing at least £52 million to part ways with Vlahovic which is a huge outlay. Instead of the Serbian, the Gunners could give preference to signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon when the transfer window reopens.

The Swede has been in the form of his life with 38 goals in all competitions for Sporting. He is anticipated to secure a bigger challenge elsewhere and Arsenal could seriously look at triggering the £86 million release clause in his contract.

Gyokeres has also provided 16 assists in addition to his goals and he would be a perfect all-round striker.