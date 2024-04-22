Arsenal can sign Dusan Vlahovic on two conditions



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Juventus are prepared to sell Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal under two conditions this summer.

The London heavyweights are expected to land a new centre-forward during the next transfer window and they have been credited with an interest in several strikers. Vlahovic has reportedly re-emerged as a potential target too and Tuttosport claim that the Bianconeri are prepared to do business with the Gunners on two conditions.

First of all, they want the Gunners to pay a transfer fee in the region of £51 million. The Turin giants would also need the Gunners to meet the striker’s wages which will increase to £10.4 million starting from next season. The Serie A outfit have their sights on signing Joshua Zirkzee or Victor Boniface as a replacement if Vlahovic leaves.

Talented striker

Vlahovic was a top striker target for the Gunners in January of 2022, but he turned them down to join the Bianconeri from Fiorentina. The move was perfect for him at the time. Juventus were playing in the Champions League and he was comfortable signing for them amid his superb scoring form in the Italian top-flight.

However, things have not gone as planned for him over the last 2 years. He has struggled to replicate his rich vein of scoring form from his time in Florence. The Serbian has netted only 40 goals from 94 appearances for the Bianconeri. Out of those, 17 have come in the current campaign from 31 games in all competitions.

His statistics are not exemplary compared to his time at Fiorentina, but Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may feel he can get the best out of him in the Premier League. We have seen the transformation of Kai Havertz into a more confident player since his move from Chelsea and Arteta could do something similar with Vlahovic, who was not so long ago compared with Erling Braut Haaland after scoring 34 league goals in a calendar year (2021).