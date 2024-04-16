Arsenal to submit formal offer to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per the Portuguese outlet Jornal de Notícias.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium from Coventry City last summer, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Lions this campaign, scoring 36 goals and registering 16 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Sporting have been mounting a title charge this campaign under Ruben Amorim’s guidance and Gyokeres has been playing a pivotal role in the Lions’ starting eleven.

While citing and translating the print version of Jornal de Notícias, Sport Witness has reported that Arsenal have been impressed by Gyokeres after monitoring his performances this season so they have now registered a firm interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Arsenal are becoming ‘more likely’ to submit an official proposal to sign Gyokeres and are now hoping to ‘reach an agreement’ over this deal this summer.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

The Portuguese outlet states that Gyokeres has a £86m release clause included in his current contract and Sporting would be willing to get as much as that figure to let their star man leave.

However, it has been suggested that Arsenal would be trying to reduce the asking price by including players in a part-exchange deal.

However, the report says that Liverpool and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for him so the Gunners could face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Gyokeres has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Sporting and in addition, he can also create opportunities for fellow attackers. So, the North Londoners will be hoping that the Swedish international will be able to showcase his best at the Emirates Stadium should he joins the club this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their attacking department.

Meanwhile, after losing against Aston Villa last time out, Arsenal will face off against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next weekend.