Man Utd in battle with Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Mendy

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool and Arsenal over a deal to sign Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

Having struggled with injury problems at their back this term, the Red Devils are prioritising strengthening the defence ahead of next season. They are reportedly looking to reinforce the centre-back position but signing a new left-back is on their wish-list as well.

Several names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Miguel Gutierrez being among them, but Mendy is now emerging as a serious option.

After joining Los Blancos from Olympique Lyonnais back in 2019, the 28-year-old has established himself as a key player for the Spanish giants over the last few years, helping his side win a couple of league titles, a Champions League trophy and a few cup competitions.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid could be open to cashing-in on the Frenchman this summer as they are keen on signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

According to the report by L’Equipe, Man Utd have registered a firm interest in signing Mendy and they could look to formalise their interest in the upcoming window to reinforce their backline.

However, the report states that Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen on signing him so the Red Devils are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

The North London club are reportedly planning to strengthen their left-back position by signing a new defender this summer, while it seems the Merseyside club have also started exploring the market to reinforce their left-back position.

Mendy – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and has already showcased his qualities at the highest level over the last few years. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd, Arsenal or Liverpool if any of those clubs purchase him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions, the Anfield club or the Gunners eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Mendy if he leaves Real Madrid at the end of this season.