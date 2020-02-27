[Teams] Man Utd vs Club Brugge: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United take on Club Brugge at Old Trafford this evening looking to book their place in the last-32 of the Europa League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Odion Ighalo his full debut as the striker comes in for Anthony Martial – who scored the equaliser in Belgium last week – up front. Juan Mata is also given a recall with Mason Greenwood named on the bench.
Scott McTominay starts in midfield after making a successful return from injury with a cameo appearance against Watford at the weekend. Nemanja Matic is the man to make way with Fred keeping his place in the middle of the park.
January signing Bruno Fernandes gets another chance to impress in the attacking midfield position after making an encouraging start to life at Manchester United while Daniel James also keeps his place in attack.
Sergio Romero starts in goal with David De Gea on the bench while Eric Bailly joins Harry Maguire in the middle of defence. Aaron Wan-Bisska and Luke Shaw occupy the full-back positions with Victor Lindelof among the subs.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, James, Mata, Ighalo
Subs: De Gea, Lindelof, Matic, Lingard, Williams, Greenwood, Chong
Brugge
Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli, Ricca; Kossounou, Rits, Vanaken; De Cuyper, Tau, Okereke
Subs: Horvath, Mitrovic, Sobol, Diatta, De Ketelaere, Krmencik, Schrijvers
kehl earl kew
February 27, 2020 at 7:45 pm
we are humbled and we appreciate a lot