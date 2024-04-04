Gabby Agbonlahor shares Crystal Palace relegation verdict

Crystal Palace have picked up just one win in their last eight games in the Premier League and the results need to improve immediately.

Since Oliver Glasner took charge in mid-February, the Eagles have picked up five points from their last five games. They are without a win in their last four games, including a 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth in midweek.

The winless streak could extend to at least two more games when they face Manchester City and Liverpool back-to-back, and depending on other results they could find themselves closer to the drop zone.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League at the moment, eight points above the drop zone. If they continue to drop points and teams like Nottingham Forest or Everton pick up wins, they could be dragged into a relegation battle.

However, Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that won’t be the case. Speaking on talkSPORT (4 April, 7:10 am), the popular pundit said that Palace need one more win to secure their Premier League safety.

“Another win for Palace and they’ll be fine,” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT Breakfast.

Crystal Palace are not out of danger yet

It looks like Palace are just focussing on survival right now, and they look for a major rebuild next summer.

Palace have suffered wretched luck with injuries this season, and they are still missing several key players. Michael Olise, March Guehi, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure are currently absent, and this has hampered their overall performance.

Glasner needs more time and support to implement his philosophy. He needs to bring players of his choice as well. Right now, the main problem for Palace is that they are missing too many chances, and conceding goal in the second half.

Against Luton, Palace were cruising towards victory but conceded in the 90th minute. Nottingham Forest also scored in the second half to make it 1-1. Justin Kluivert scored in the 79th minute in midweek, and one could see a pattern developing here.