Leeds United will face Hull City in the Championship on Monday night (1 April) at Elland Road.

The Whites are heading into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Watford. Daniel Farke’s side remain the only side in the Premier League who are unbeaten at Elland Road this season, but they will be aiming for nothing less than three points tonight.

In the previous game, Farke bemoaned that his side didn’t get enough time to train properly due to the international break. On top of that, they are going to be without Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts for this game, both are currently out injured.

However, the confidence in the side is sky high. Mateo Joseph only took 25 seconds to score for Leeds after coming off the bench in the last game, and they should feel confident ahead of their home game against Hull City.

Sky Sports pundit, David Prutton has predicted the Whites to bounce back and grab a 2-0 win tonight.

David Prutton predicts outcome of Leeds United clash v Hull City

Prutton said: “Leeds were a little depleted on Friday night and came up against a determined Watford side, so to come away from that one with a point probably represents a decent result at this stage.

“Hull suffered a worrying home defeat to Stoke, with the squad they have they should be pushing a lot harder for the play-offs. At their best they can cause Leeds problems, but I think Daniel Farke’s side will bounce back. 2-0.”

The Whites have picked up 12 wins and two draws from their last 14 games in the Championship and they are aiming for automatic promotion.

At the start of the year, Leeds were 17 points behind Leicester City, and now they have closed the gap, although the Foxes have a game in hand. It’s going to be a thrilling final few games in the Championship, and it’s hard to predict the top two.

Farke was forced to break the partnership of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon at the back last week due to the injury to Ilia Gruev, and it didn’t come as a surprise that the Whites were shaky in defence. Gruev is likely to return to the side, but even if he remains absent, Leeds should have enough quality to pick up a win here.