Ethan Ampadu has managed remarkable feat at Leeds United

Leeds United moved second in the Championship table after beating Hull City 3-1 at Elland Road on Monday night.

The Whites remain the only side in the league who are yet to lose a game at Elland Road this season. They have peaked new gear since the turn of the year and are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

There have been some great individual performances this season. Crysencio Summerville has been superb for Leeds, managing 17 goals and eight assists in the league this far. The same can be said about Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Dan James, and Ilan Meslier, all of them have richly contributed to take Leeds to this position.

However, one major factor that has propelled Leeds to reach new heights is the partnership of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon. Rodon, who joined on loan from Tottenham, has been outstanding, but Ampadu deserves a special mention.

The 23-year-old is the heartbeat of Farke’s side and has taken the armband when Liam Cooper is not available. He has shown great leadership skills and has led by example.

According to Opta man, Jonny Cooper, Ampadu “hasn’t ended on the losing side in any of his first 22 Leeds United appearances at Elland Road”, and only “Johnny Giles has had a longer unbeaten start at Elland Road (first 40 games, 1963-1965)”, which means the Welshman has done something remarkable which others could not do in 60 years.

Ethan Ampadu hasn’t ended on the losing side in any of his first 22 Leeds United appearances at Elland Road. In the club’s entire history, only Johnny Giles has had a longer unbeaten start at Elland Road (first 40 games, 1963-1965). #lufc pic.twitter.com/YbFsBmXthT — Jonny Cooper (@JRCooper26) April 2, 2024

At the start of the season, the partnership of Pascal Struijk and Rodon flourished, and Ampadu played in central midfield. However, after Struijk got injured, Ampadu was used in central defence, and his partnership with Rodon has made Leeds an immovable force in the league.

Since the start of the year, Leeds have picked up 13 wins and two draws in their last 15 games in the Championship, and the defensive pairing of Amadu and Roden is one of the major reasons behind the phenomenal form.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports pundit, Clinton Morrison hailed him as “exceptional”, and Ampadu has justified why he deserves high praise.